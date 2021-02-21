$0.49 EPS Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

EPD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,542,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,167. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

