$0.61 EPS Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after acquiring an additional 127,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

