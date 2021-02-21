$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

EDU stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.77. 967,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,834. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.54. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $199.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,282,000 after buying an additional 1,011,588 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,183,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after purchasing an additional 758,571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 320.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 761,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,897,000 after buying an additional 580,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 509,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 501,174 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

