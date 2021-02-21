-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 308,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45,101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of -7.61. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.