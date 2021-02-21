$0.79 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,091,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,265.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 231,072 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. 4,540,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

