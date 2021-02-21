$0.89 EPS Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.90. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,138,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after buying an additional 570,813 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after buying an additional 358,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

