0xcert 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,940.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $7,940.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Get 0xcert alerts:

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

