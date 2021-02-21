$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.49. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on FL. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,553 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,482 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 98,494 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,891 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. 1,164,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,683. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

