$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.42. The stock had a trading volume of 934,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,438. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.