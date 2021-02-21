$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of TROW traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.77. 811,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,830. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.76. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $169.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after acquiring an additional 180,251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

