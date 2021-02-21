100,000 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Invesco by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.