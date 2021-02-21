10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $134.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of TXG traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.73. 651,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -141.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.19. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $1,134,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,391 shares in the company, valued at $75,825,360.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

