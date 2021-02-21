$113.47 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce sales of $113.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.30 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $96.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $375.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $378.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $462.52 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $516.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,554 shares of company stock worth $41,943,715 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.08. 534,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,258. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

