1,134 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock valued at $305,327,318. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $276.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a PE ratio of 439.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

