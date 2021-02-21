12,218 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 586,823 shares in the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.74. The company had a trading volume of 810,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,223. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

