$129.84 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report $129.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.77 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $11.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,003.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $261.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.88 million to $371.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $115.45 million, with estimates ranging from $64.88 million to $158.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of RGNX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 257,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,842. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

