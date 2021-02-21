1,332,685 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,332,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,816,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,073,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 275,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIND opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $937.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.66.

Several brokerages have commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

