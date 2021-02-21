$142.88 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report sales of $142.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.00 million and the highest is $144.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $111.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $630.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.90 million to $632.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $771.62 million, with estimates ranging from $755.88 million to $787.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $175.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.47 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.78.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,237 shares of company stock worth $33,756,062. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Avalara by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Avalara by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.