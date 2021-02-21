$158.68 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post $158.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.80 million and the highest is $160.60 million. CarGurus reported sales of $157.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $665.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.76 million to $685.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $773.49 million, with estimates ranging from $724.30 million to $831.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,761. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $275,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,654. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,311,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,510,000 after purchasing an additional 619,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.