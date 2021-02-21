17,185 Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Nano Dimension at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NNDM opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.