$2.16 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

ROK stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,655 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

