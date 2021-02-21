$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $10.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

