$2.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.42. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $12.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $13.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after buying an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $149.97 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $170.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average of $117.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

