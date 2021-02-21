22,674 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000. The Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $183.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.18. The stock has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock valued at $200,263,883. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

