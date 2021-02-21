2,388 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,591,000 after buying an additional 524,179 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,939,000 after buying an additional 386,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,408,000 after buying an additional 81,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $84.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,171 shares of company stock worth $22,820,527. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

