24,660 Shares in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of CHMI opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.