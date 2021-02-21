2,510 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,527,000 after acquiring an additional 90,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of PIPR opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.63. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $109.62.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.