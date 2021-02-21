2,673 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,639. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $181.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

