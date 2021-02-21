$275.52 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post sales of $275.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.50 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $280.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.87. 118,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,490. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $221.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -90.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

