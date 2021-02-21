2,954 Shares in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.77. The stock had a trading volume of 843,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,541. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.