2key.network (2KEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.84 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. 2key.network has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $27,732.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00762100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.55 or 0.04577681 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00039578 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2KEY is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,141,550 tokens. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network.

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

