$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the highest is $3.64 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $10.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE JWN traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. 2,301,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.