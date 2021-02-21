3,320 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMX. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

FMX stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

