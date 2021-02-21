3,541 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,361,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

MS stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

