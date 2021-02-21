36,058 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Novavax by 163.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock worth $3,609,271 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVAX opened at $277.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.18 and its 200-day moving average is $131.47.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.