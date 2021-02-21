4,409 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $90.25 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

