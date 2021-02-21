$46.27 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report $46.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.37 million. Model N posted sales of $39.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $185.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $185.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $204.41 million, with estimates ranging from $193.28 million to $210.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,945.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,078. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 31.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 260.7% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

MODN traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. 386,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,592. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.