4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,304.68

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,304.68 ($30.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,415 ($31.55). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,390 ($31.23), with a volume of 26,397 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,441.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,304.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £671.26 million and a P/E ratio of 24.54.

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

