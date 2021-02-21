-$5.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post ($5.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.35). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 454.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($18.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.14) to ($17.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($13.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.48) to ($10.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of RCL traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.87. 5,659,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,165. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $110.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 417,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.