5,299 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,513,000 after buying an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after buying an additional 513,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $58.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.