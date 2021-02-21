6,040 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 101,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,241,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $660,462,000 after buying an additional 160,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 147,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,689,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

