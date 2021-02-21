$615.63 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post sales of $615.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $632.30 million and the lowest is $584.60 million. Genesco reported sales of $677.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

GCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King increased their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE GCO opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 117.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 170.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.