623,836 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 623,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,849,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 15.7% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned 0.67% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. 758,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

