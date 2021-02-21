$668.20 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post $668.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $661.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.40 million. Allegion posted sales of $674.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $11,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.06. The stock had a trading volume of 914,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,377. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $131.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

