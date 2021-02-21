$672.07 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post sales of $672.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $661.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $684.30 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $655.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $197,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 131,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,444. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

