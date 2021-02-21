$68.58 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post $68.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.20 billion and the highest is $69.79 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $66.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $280.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.26 billion to $287.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $293.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $287.97 billion to $306.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.42. 6,530,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

