6,988 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

