$716.06 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report $716.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $733.50 million and the lowest is $692.70 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $701.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.41. 200,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,746. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.25. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $125.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

