$759.16 Million in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post $759.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $787.20 million and the lowest is $714.42 million. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

ALK traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $62.28. 1,986,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $979,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 526.4% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

