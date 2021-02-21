7,810 Shares in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth $218,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $260.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $33,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

